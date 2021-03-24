Cyber-Spiritualist Bags Three Months For Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abuja Zonal Office on Monday, March 22, 2021, secured the conviction of Shedrack Luke Greeson A.K.A Ifaokurola Babalawo, before Justice Musa Usman of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Bwari, Abuja.

The convict was arrested sometime in January 2021 by Operatives of the Commission for defrauding people on social media while posing as a spiritualist. He was arraigned on March 22, 2021, on a two-count charge bordering on obtaining by false pretence.

READ ALSO: NSCDC Arrests Notorious Kidnapper In Taraba

Count One of the charge reads. “That you, Shedrack Luke Greeson (alias Ifaokurola Babalawo) sometime in 2020, at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court while pretending to be one Ifaokurola Babalawo a spiritual healer, Ifa Priest via Instagram account cheated by inducing one Austin Brown from California U.S.A to deliver to you the sum of N230, 000.00 (Two Hundred and Thirty Thousand Naira) only and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 320(b) and punishable under section 322 of the Penal Code Act, Laws of the Federation (Abuja) 1990”

He pleaded ‘guilty’ to the charge, based on a plea bargain agreement with the Commission. Consequently, Justice Usman sentenced him to 3 months in prison with an option of fine of Fifty Thousand Naira (N50, 000.00).