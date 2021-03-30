Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest In Kaduna

A Reverend father of the Catholic church has been kidnapped by gunmen in Kaduna state.

The incident comes barely four days after eight members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God were abducted by bandits in the Kachia local government of the state.

Police authorities are yet to confirm the latest incident.

However, the Director of communication of the Catholic Archdiocese of Kaduna, Reverend Father Stephen Onyema told Channels Television that the Reverend Father, Anthony Dawah was abducted alongside the wife of the catechist at Dogon Kurmi village in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna state.