Advertisement

Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest In Kaduna

Channels Television  
Updated March 30, 2021

 

A Reverend father of the Catholic church has been kidnapped by gunmen in Kaduna state.

The incident comes barely four days after eight members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God were abducted by bandits in the Kachia local government of the state.

READ ALSO: Police Commence Investigation Into Death Of 22 Cows

Police authorities are yet to confirm the latest incident.

However, the Director of communication of the Catholic Archdiocese of Kaduna, Reverend Father Stephen Onyema told Channels Television that the Reverend Father, Anthony Dawah was abducted alongside the wife of the catechist at Dogon Kurmi village in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna state.



More on Crime Watch

N2bn Trial: No Trace Of Contractors That Received N1.7bn Under Babangida Aliyu – Witness

Police Commence Investigation Into Death Of 22 Cows

Three Persons Killed In Delta Robbery Attack 

21 Suspected Internet Fraudsters Arrested In Abuja, Niger

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV