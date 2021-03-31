Osinbajo Presides Over FEC In Buhari’s Absence

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over the 40th virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council at the State House.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari were physically present at the meeting.

Eight Federal Ministers including Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Finance, Zainab Ahmed; Justice, Abubakar Malami, and Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi were also in attendance physically.

Others are the Ministers of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello; Aviation- Hadi Sirika and Power, Sale Mamman.

READ ALSO: Again, Court Adjourns Trial Of Embattled IMN Leader, El-Zakazky

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, and other Ministers participated in the weekly cabinet meeting from their various offices in Abuja.

Before commencement of the day’s proceedings, the council observed a minute silence for former Ministers.

Officially announcing the passage of the two former ministers to Council, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, recalled their various services to the country.

Senator Olowoporoku, who served as Senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District at the Senate, was Minister of Science and Technology in the Second Republic. He died on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at the age of 76 years.

Also, the late Alhaji Muhammad Baba, was, at separate times, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and Minister of State for Defence.

He died on Friday, March 26, 2021, at the age of 81 years.

The meeting also has in attendance the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, and the National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno (Rtd).