Nigerians Should Work In Unity To Overcome Current National Challenges – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged Nigerians to work in unity and peace, saying that such is needed for the West African nation to overcome its present challenges.

The former Bayelsa State governor said this on Sunday in his Easter message as shared on his official Twitter handle.

“As we celebrate, I urge all Christians and all Nigerians to work in love, peace and unity and exercise faith and hope, so we can overcome our current national challenges and build a prosperous nation,” Jonathan said.

While wishing Christians a happy celebration, Jonathan described Easter as the “cornerstone of the Christian faith.”

“At Easter,” he added, “Christians celebrate hope, eternal life, salvation, and redemption.”

He charged Christians, to, therefore, “to imbibe and sustain godly values of righteousness, peace and justice which are the true nature of Christ.”

‘All Will Be Well’

As messages continue to pour in across the country to mark the event, Nigeria’s vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, has also expressed optimism that the nation will overcome its challenges.

Osinbajo offered the words of encouragement during a brief chat with journalists after he attended the Easter Sunday service held at the Aso Villa Chapel in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

“All will be well in Jesus’ name,” the vice president was quoted as saying a statement on Sunday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, as Christians all over the world celebrate the Easter season.

“I just want to thank God for our nation and pray that our nation will experience the grace and mercy of God in so many different ways that we are expecting His grace and mercy.”