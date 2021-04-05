‘We Will Negotiate With Bandits,’ Abducted Students’ Parents Ignore Kaduna Govt’s Warning

Parents of the 39 abducted students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanization Afaka in Igabi local government area of Kaduna state have vowed to go ahead with negotiation with the bandits to secure the release of their children irrespective of the stand of the state government against doing so.

The Kaduna State government earlier on Sunday vowed to prosecute anyone caught negotiating with bandits on its behalf, maintaining the earlier position that it will not pay any ransom or negotiate the bandits, but wipe them out.

In reaction to this warning by the state government, Chairman of Afaka parents Association, Samuel Kambai on Monday said the parents will do anything possible to get the children out of captivity including negotiating with the bandits no matter the consequences.

“We are appealing to the government to look at it critically and help us out. Today is the 25th day that these children have been in the bush and the government by their statement; are showing less concern over the issue.

“We are going to look for a way to negotiate for the life of our children. We are not going to allow our children to continue being in the bush. We will do everything humanly possible to get them back even if we will be killed,” Sani said.

Kambai said this during a meeting at the College Premises by parents of the abducted college students.

Also, Friday Sani, whose two children were among the abducted students, faulted the Kaduna State government for issuing such a warning, noting that such a statement by the government is capable of jeopardizing the release of the abducted students.

Sani, who is also the secretary of the Afaka parents association said the government has failed to fulfill their promises on securing the release of their children.

“We were confident that this Easter, we will celebrate it with our children but they are just relaxed.

“The promise they gave us when we met with them is not what we are seeing,” Sani said.

This comes 25 days that the 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization Afaka in Igabi local government area of Kaduna state were abducted from their hostels by bandits dressed in military uniform.