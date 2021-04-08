Suspected Explosives Discovered In Abia Primary School

The Abia State Government has uncovered suspected explosive materials found at Union Primary School, Afaraukwu in the Umuahia North Local Government Area of the state.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday by the Commissioner for Information, John Okiyi Kalu.

Following the discovery, the Commissioner said the state government is “currently working with relevant security agencies in the state to unravel the source and nature of the explosives.”

“While initial examination of the devices show evidence of corrosion leading to suspicion of the materials being relics of the civil war era, we are awaiting a definite official report from the EOD squad of the Nigeria Police who are currently investigating the incident,” the statement read.

“Meanwhile, necessary measures have been taken to protect the pupils and staff of the school with security sweeps ongoing while the school is temporarily closed.”

On his part, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has directed security agencies to embark on proactive checks in other vulnerable locations out of an abundance of caution.

While noting that no life or property was lost, the state government asked citizens and residents to continue to maintain vigilance and report suspicious situations to security agents.