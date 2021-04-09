Governor Sule Warns Criminals, Pledges To Work With Security Agencies In Nasarawa

Nasarawa state Governor, Abdullahi Sule has promised to work with security agencies to arrest and prosecute criminal elements disturbing the peace in the state.

The governor stated this during the funeral prayers for Mohammed Hussein, the State Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association who was killed by unknown persons in Garaku, Kokona Local Government Area.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra, the governor warned those bent on breaching the peace enjoyed in the state to turn a new leaf for the development of the society.

Speaking to sympathizers who thronged the residence Governor Sule expressed sadness over the killing but cautioned against reprisal attacks capable of worsening situations.

Governor Sule urged family of the deceased to remain faithful and take solace in God while assuring that his administration will continue to work hard at ensuring adequate security of lives and property in the state.