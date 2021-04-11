Armed Robbers Kill Two Private Security Guards In Ondo

Daredevil armed robbers have killed two private security guards working with a filling station located along Ondo road, in Akure, Ondo State capital.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of Ondo State Police Command, DSP Tee-Leo Ikoro told Channels Television on the telephone that the incident was reported to the police by the Manager of the station on Sunday.

Ikoro disclosed that an unspecified amount of money was carted away by the robbers.

READ ALSO: Cut Jumbo Pay For Lawmakers, Others, SERAP Tells RMAFC

According to him, the remains of the security guards have been deposited in the morgue, and investigation has commenced on the incident,

The police spokesperson expressed assurance that the robbers will be apprehended and prosecuted as soon as possible.