Six Killed, Houses Burnt As Bandits Attack Kaduna Communities Again

Bandits have again attacked Wawan Rafi village in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing a man, his seven-year-old son and two other persons.

The bandits also burnt seven houses, one car and one motorcycle in the attack.

Confirming the incident on Monday, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said that security patrols that were mobilised to the area repelled the assailants who retreated into the forests adjoining the location.

Aruwan also said the troops recovered eight empty cases of 7.62mm ammunition at the scene of the attack.

Similarly, armed bandits stormed a sugarcane farm on the outskirts of Iyatawa in Giwa local government and killed one person

In another development, a bandit lost his life during an operation in the Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

The commissioner explained that the bandits invaded Rugan Bello, a settlement located along the Kajuru-Buda road in Kajuru local government in the early hours of today in an attempt to kidnap the locals.

He noted that as they were intercepted and resisted by community vigilante members, the bandits retreated, shooting sporadically, and in the process, one of their members was hit by a shot and died instantly.