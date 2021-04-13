Bandits Kill Five, Injure One In Kaduna Communities

Suspected Bandits have attacked Baka 1 and 2 villages in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing four people and injuring one other person.

According to the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the armed bandits invaded the two villages on Tuesday and killed four of the locals, while one person was injured during the attack.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has expressed sadness over the incident, consoling the families of the deceased, while praying for the repose of their souls and wishing the injured citizen a quick recovery.

In another development, security agencies have reported the death of a herder in a counter-killing at Sabanfan village of Zangon Kataf local government area.

According to the report, the herder, Kaminu Suleiman, was macheted to death by unknown assailants while grazing his herd at the location.

Troops were said to have responded to the information of the attack and found the corpse bearing machete cuts, buried in the mud by the river bank.

READ ALSO: Arms Procurement Were Done By Specific Individuals, Invite Them – COAS Tells Reps

This killing is the latest in a sequence of attacks and counter-attacks after four locals were killed yesterday in Wawan Rafi II village of the same local government

The violent incidents took place against the backdrop of the missing of three community leaders since March 21.

Reacting also, Governor El-Rufai noted the report with sadness and prayed for the repose of the slain herder’s soul. The Governor also sent condolences to his family.

He noted with dismay the persistence of killings, counter-killings, and destruction of crops and livestock in the area, despite the efforts of his administration, security agencies and traditional authorities.

El-Rufai reminded all parties of the importance of recourse to the law as the only solution to the bloodshed, a position held clearly and consistently since 2015.

He stressed that the government would nevertheless remain resolute in its efforts to restore peace and security to the general area.