US Announces Sanctions Against Moscow, Expels 10 Russian Diplomats

Channels Television  
Updated April 15, 2021
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 14: U.S. President Joe Biden removes his mask to speak from the Treaty Room in the White House about the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan on April 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. 
POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

 

The United States announced economic sanctions against Russia on Thursday and the expulsion of 10 diplomats in retaliation for what Washington says is the Kremlin’s US election interference, a massive cyberattack, and other hostile activity.

President Joe Biden’s executive order “sends a signal that the United States will impose costs in a strategic and economically impactful manner on Russia if it continues or escalates its destabilizing international action,” the White House said.

More to follow . . . 



