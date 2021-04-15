Advertisement
US Announces Sanctions Against Moscow, Expels 10 Russian Diplomats
The United States announced economic sanctions against Russia on Thursday and the expulsion of 10 diplomats in retaliation for what Washington says is the Kremlin’s US election interference, a massive cyberattack, and other hostile activity.
President Joe Biden’s executive order “sends a signal that the United States will impose costs in a strategic and economically impactful manner on Russia if it continues or escalates its destabilizing international action,” the White House said.
More to follow . . .