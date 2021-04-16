Ex-Manchester United Defender Smalling, Family Robbed At Gunpoint In Italy

Roma and former Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has been involved in a horrific home invasion and armed robbery by three suspected assailants on Friday morning.

According to reports from Italian sports media, Gazzetta dello Sport, the three armed suspects broke into the footballer’s home, forcing him to open his safe at gun point in front of his wife and two-year -old son.

The robbers made away with Rolex, jewelries and other valuable items.

The media outlet also claims Smalling’s wife , Sam called the police at 5 am who rushed to the scene of the crime to find the family distraught.

The Englishman was left out of the second leg Europa league quarter-final clash against Ajax due to a nagging knee discomfort for which he was recuperating at his villa in Rome.

While investigations are still on-going, AS Roma have declared their complete support for the defender and his family.

The Smallings live in the Appia Antica area, which is popular for its archaeological relics and numerous luxury villas in private gardens owned by celebrities.

Because these villas are somewhat isolated, security concerns have been on the rise recently.

Smalling made his move to Roma on loan in 2019 before signing a three year permanent deal in 2020 for €15 million fee, potentially rising to €20 million with add-on fees.