Norwich City Promoted To The Premier League

Norwich City were promoted to the Premier League despite a 3-1 defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday as draws for Swansea and Brentford sent the Championship leaders back into the top-flight.

Daniel Farke’s side have dominated the second tier with 27 wins from their 42 games so far, earning an immediate return to the Premier League following last season’s relegation.

The Canaries suffered just a sixth defeat of the season after Dimitrios Giannoulis’s red card after just 17 minutes at Carrow Road.

Emi Buendia had already opened the scoring for the hosts before the sending-off, but Bournemouth made the most of their man advantage to consolidate their place in the playoff places.

Second-half goals from Sam Surridge, Arnaut Danjuma and Lloyd Kelly moved the fifth-placed Cherries to within eight points of Watford in the second automatic promotion place.

“It’s difficult to get relegated and come back to the @premierleague in the next season. The atmosphere in the dressing room is amazing. “We deserve to be back in the Premier League!” pic.twitter.com/xBFbzKcxNq — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) April 18, 2021

“It’s massive. It’s not an easy task when you get relegated to bounce straight back and today we’ve managed to do that,” Norwich midfielder Todd Cantwell said.

“It’s disappointing this evening. A controversial decision and some controversial goals but we can go home smiling knowing we’re going up.”

Norwich’s promotion was guaranteed after third-placed Swansea were held to a 2-2 draw by bottom of the table Wycombe, while fourth-placed Brentford drew 0-0 with Millwall.

Farke’s men are 14 points clear of Swansea, who have four games left, and 16 ahead of Brentford, who have five matches left.

What are we? pic.twitter.com/SkOCjTo5Gr — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) April 18, 2021

They are also eight points clear of Watford, who lost 1-0 at local rivals Luton on Saturday.

Swansea were forced to claw their way back from two goals down against bottom-of-the-table Wycombe to keep alive their slim hopes of challenging Watford for automatic promotion.

Steve Cooper’s side were able to cut the gap between second and third to six points thanks to their dramatic draw.

Admiral Muskwe put Wycombe ahead 19 seconds into the second half at the Liberty Stadium when he lashed a lay-off from Uche Ikpeazu past Freddie Woodman from the edge of the area.

Five minutes later they doubled their lead, Garath McCleary fired into the bottom corner to double Wycombe’s lead.

But Jason McCarthy conceded a penalty for handball in the 80th minute and Jamal Lowe scored his fourth goal in three games.

Swansea substitute Liam Cullen headed home a Connor Roberts cross with eight minutes remaining.

