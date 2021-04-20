Buhari Meets NNPC GMD Mele Kyari

President Muhammadu Buhari has on Tuesday met with the Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari at the statehouse in Abuja.

Although the reason for the meeting is yet unknown it is unconnected with the reports of an alleged increase in fuel price.

Mr. Kyari on Monday insisted that the corporation had no plans to increase the ex-depot price of premium motor spirit for the month of May.

He made the statement after a closed-door meeting with the National Association of Road Transport owners, (NARTO)and the petroleum tanker drivers in Abuja.

The tanker drivers had given the association a seven-day ultimatum to address issues of drivers’ compensation.

After resolving the difference between both unions, Kyari, who initiated the reconciliation meeting, wants the union to expedite action to ensure that fuel queues do not resurface across the country.

The tanker drivers also suspended their planned industrial action, with a promise to resume operation.