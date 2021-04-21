COVID-19: Edo Govt Intensifies Active Case Search In 18 LGAs

The Edo State Government has intensified active case search and targeted sample collection and testing activities for coronavirus (COVID-19) across the state’s 18 local councils, as part of efforts to totally contain the pandemic and protect residents.

Edo State COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr. Andrew Obi disclosed this during the daily virtual meeting of the State COVID-19 Taskforce, chaired by the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki.

Obi said decontamination of homes and offices of infected persons, contact tracing and line listing activities, enforcement of the state’s COVID-19 preventive protocols and the vaccination of eligible members of the public, among other activities to contain the second wave of the pandemic are still ongoing.

He noted the state government has continued to record a progressive decline in active cases, case positivity and fatality rates, as well as an impressive rise in recovery rate, noting that the development is an indication that the outbreak has been significantly contained in the state.

According to him, “Edo, in the last 24 hours collected 79 samples and recorded no new cases, zero recoveries, and no deaths, with five active cases that are being managed in various treatment and isolation centers in the state. We have not recorded any new case in the past four days and no death in over 25 days.”

The Incident Manager who disclosed that over 33,700 persons have been vaccinated in the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination exercise, further charged the elderly, health workers and other eligible members of the public to avail themselves of the opportunity and get vaccinated against the deadly virus.

While urging citizens to continue to comply with the state’s preventive protocols against the spread of the infectious disease, Obi charged those with COVID-19 symptoms to contact the Edo Emergency Operation Centre on this toll-free number: 08003625000, for assistance.