Organizers Insist Super League Will ‘Reshape’ After English Teams Withdrawal 

Updated April 21, 2021
This combination of file pictures made on April 19, 2021, shows the logos of European football clubs for the controversial competition. Paul ELLIS, Pierre-Philippe MARCOU, Odd ANDERSEN, Marco BERTORELLO, Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS, Paco SERINELLI, Isabel INFANTES, Isabella BONOTTO, Tim KEETON, Jose Manuel RIBEIRO / AFP

 

The European Super League said early Wednesday it would consider ways to reshape the group following the departure of all six English clubs.

“Given the current circumstances, we shall reconsider the most appropriate steps to reshape the project,” the League said in a statement.

The ESL was designed by the European giants to guarantee revenue from regular matches against one another without the risk of failing to qualify for 15 founder members.

Reaction to the Super League has been scathing, with politicians and football authorities threatening to take legal action against the so-called “dirty dozen”, who were told they faced potential bans from domestic and continental competitions.

 

In this file photo taken on December 3, 2018 Real Madrid’s president Florentino Perez poses upon arrival at the 2018 Ballon d’Or award ceremony at the Grand Palais in Paris.  FRANCK FIFE / AFP

 

Only Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus are still involved in the project.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City had already announced they will not take part in the league.

AFP

 



