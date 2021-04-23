FG Asks Retirees To Shelve Industrial Action

The Federal Government, through the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) on Friday, asked members of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) to shelve its proposed protest over delay in the implementation of the consequential adjustment to the pension benefits.

The retirees had earlier planned a nationwide protest to mount pressure on states and Federal Government to implement the increase on their pension, occasioned by the 2019 minimum wage.

A statement signed by the Executive Secretary of PTAD noted that the government will likely commence the implementation of the consequential adjustment by the end of April 2021, blaming the delay on “disruptions caused by COVID-19.”

Meanwhile, members of the federal parastatals and private sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria (FEPPAN) have directed its members across the country to honour the appeal by the federal government.

