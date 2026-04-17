[VIDEO] I Understand Nigeria’s Problem, Can Solve It — Amaechi

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, says his track record in governance and infrastructure development proves he can address Nigeria’s challenges.

Amaechi, who appeared on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief programme on Friday, described himself as a “Nigerian candidate,” emphasising that he is not driven by ethnic considerations but by a commitment to solving Nigeria’s problems.

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“I don’t care who else is running. I’m running because I’m a Nigerian candidate. Because I know the Nigerian problem. And I can solve the Nigerian problem,” he said.

The African Democratic Congress chieftain highlighted his role in delivering key projects, including the Abuja–Kaduna and Lagos–Ibadan rail lines, as well as the Lekki Deep Sea Port.

The former Rivers State governor also claimed success in tackling insecurity while in office, arguing that his experience sets him apart from other candidates.

Amaechi defended his service under former President Muhammadu Buhari, stating that the administration outperformed the current government led by President Bola Tinubu.’