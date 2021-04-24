EndSARS: Mother Of Six Asks Panel To Help Locate Missing Husband

The Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution of Victims for SARS and other related matters resumed its sitting on Saturday.

During the sitting, a trader, Mrs Gift Effiong, told the panel that she has been looking for her husband since he left home during the #EndSARS protests last year.

The witness detailed how she went from one police station to another searching for her husband, a search which also took her to prisons, hospitals and later mortuaries with no success.

READ ALSO: #EndSars Coordinator Submits Flash Drives As Evidence To Lagos Panel

The mother of six pleaded with the panel to help her find her husband.

She is also seeking help with the education of her children all of whom she said have now dropped out of school.

In yet another case, family members, relatives friends and neighbours are still looking for the missing body of Mr Paul Lucky, a driver and security officer at Jakande Estate, in the Ilasan/Ajah area.

On October 20, Mr Lucky reportedly had an altercation with a police officer, Sgt John Dagbo of the Ilasan police station, who allegedly shot him and took his body away.

A witness, Mr Olanrewaju Kazeem, the Community Development Association Chairman of Jakande Estate, Ilasan testified to the panel.

Till date the family is yet to recover the body and the panel has granted the petitioner’s request to summon the DPO of Ilasan police station, Mrs Onyinye Onwuamaegbu to help with its findings.

In the final petition for the day, a school teacher, Egwu Celestina Ebele, told the panel about the phone call she received in December 2008 informing her that her husband was shot by a police officer on his way to work, hours after he dropped her off.

The panel adjourned all of the cases to next month.