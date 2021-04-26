Gunmen Attack Another Police Station In Imo, Kill Five Officers

Gunmen have attacked another police station in Ehime Mbano, Okigwe South Local Government Area of Imo State, killing five officers while one officer is said to be missing.

The armed bandits also razed the police building.

The spokesman of the Imo State Police Command, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

This comes two days after gunmen invaded the country home of the state governor, Hope Uzodinma in Omuma, Oru East Local Government Area of the state.

During the attack, they burnt part of the building and razed some vehicles in the compound, killing at least a security official.

According to the Commissioner of Information in the state, Declan Emelumba, the attack was repelled by a combined team of security operatives attached to the house.

Although some eyewitnesses had blamed the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), the outlawed group however denied carrying out the attack.

“Gallant security operatives this morning repelled an attack on the Omuma country home of the governor of Imo State, Sen Hope Uzodimma,” he said via a statement.

Imo State has been experiencing series of attacks lately, especially on security formations.

On April 5, armed men invaded the headquarters of the Imo State Police Command and the Nigerian Correctional Service in Owerri, burnt the facilities and freed over 1,800 inmates.

Unfortunately, one person suspected to be a fleeing prison inmate was hit by a stray bullet.

But Governor Uzodinma has repeatedly accused some politicians of funding banditry to run down the present administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) both at the state and federal levels.

Speaking after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, he condemned the recent attacks by armed bandits on communities and challenged the security agencies to urgently reveal the names of their sponsors.

He also condemned the call for secession, stressing that criminals particularly in Imo were a combination of individuals within and outside the state.