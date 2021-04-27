Ekweremadu Asks FG To Seek Foreign Help To Fight Insecurity

Senator Ike Ekweremadu has asked the Federal Government to seek foreign help to fight insecurity in the country.

The Senator stated this on Tuesday during plenary in response to a motion by Senator Sani Musa on the activities of bandits and Boko Haram terrorists in Shiroro and Rafi Local Government Areas of Niger State.

Senator Ekweremadu said any government that fails to protect its citizens has lost its legitimacy, therefore the Federal Government should not be ashamed to seek foreign support.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Security Architecture Is Being Reorganised, Says Osinbajo

He called for the shut down of Niger State and the Senate to deal with the problem just as the country was shut down during COVID-19.

Senator Musa who moved the motion said the activities of bandits and terrorists in Shirroro Niger State have reached a dangerous dimension.

He lamented that several atrocities have been unleashed on communities in Niger State leading to the displacement of citizens, the collapse of health, education, and agricultural sectors.

According to him, 42 communities along Shirroro and Munya LGA are now under the control of Boko Haram who have mounted flags in some communities.

The Senator warned that Abuja the Federal Capital city is no longer safe.

He insisted on a total review of the security architecture as proposed by the Senate Adhoc Committee on security.

In a separate briefing also at the National Assembly, Senator Sani Musa who moved a motion on the security crisis in Niger at plenary has shot down the matter of impeaching President Buhari for his failure to put an end to the security crisis rocking the country.

Senator Musa speaking to journalists after plenary warned that this is not the time for a motion on the impeachment of President Buhari.

He says the main focus should be on finding a solution to the insecurity challenges in the country.

He noted that he does not subscribe to amnesty for bandits neither does he support the recruitment of mercenaries to help fight terrorists as is being suggested by some lawmakers in the past.

The Senator added that Nigeria has enough youths in the country to be trained to join security agencies.