PDP NEC Passes Vote Of Confidence On Secondus

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has passed a vote of confidence on its National Chairman, Uche Secondus.

During its emergency meeting on Thursday in Abuja, it also endorsed the National Working Committee (NWC) led by Secondus, and warned members of the main opposition party against those it described as “agents of distraction and division.”

Breaking News: The @OfficialPDPNig NEC unanimously passes vote of confidence on the @UcheSecondus led NWC of our great party and urges members to be wary of agents of distraction and division. pic.twitter.com/GzVkhTAHBz — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) April 29, 2021

“NEC unanimously passed a vote of confidence on the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus as well as the member of the National Working Committee (NWC),” the PDP tweeted on its official handle.

The party’s NEC also lauded the NWC for staying “focused and purpose-driven in piloting the affairs of the party.”

Afegbua’s Petition

Secondus has come under criticisms from some members of the party in recent times.

Earlier in the week, Kassim Afegbua wrote a petition, asking Nigeria’s anti-graft agencies – the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), to probe the PDP over N10 billion that allegedly accrued to the party’s purse from 2017 till date.

He claimed the money was generated from the sales of nomination forms for presidential, governorship, House of Assembly, and senatorial elections.

He accused Secondus of not living up to the expectations of strengthening the party to play its formidable role as a virile opposition party.

Afegbua alleged that the national chairman avoided the use of the party’s bank accounts and used one Morufu Nigeria Limited as a conduit pipe for financial mismanagement in the sales of forms in 2019.

The PDP had equally denied the allegations, saying there is no truth in the claims.

“As a law-abiding political party that respects the doctrine of rule of law and transparency, the budget was presented to the National Executive Committee (NEC) where it also received a final approval,” the party added.

E-Registration Committee

During the 91st NEC meeting, the PDP also appointed Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State as the Chairman of e-registration committee while the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri will work as the Vice Chairman of the Committee.