Insecurity: We Will Not Relent Until Peace Is Restored, Says NSA

Amid the security challenges across the country, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno has said that the Federal Government will not relent until peace is restored.

The NSA gave the assurance on Friday via a statement after a security meeting convened by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja, reiterating the current administration’s commitment in fixing tackling the various security threats.

“There shall be no relenting until peace and security is significantly restored in our communities,” Monguno, a retired Major-General said.

“Mr. President is very prepared to take profound measures in the wider interest of the people and the Nigerian nation.”

Monguno explained that the security meeting is necessitated by the fact that President Buhari is “concerned about the persisting security challenges in parts of the country.”

According to him, the Commander-in-Chief is ever ready to frontally confront the situation in the country.

To the NSA, President Buhari “made it abundantly clear that while the insurgents, bandits and criminals are still at it, he has no doubt that the Nigerian Security agencies and all of us as a nation will certainly overcome all the current security problems and defeat the forces of evil marauding about in different parts of the country.”

“While the criminals continue to test the will of the Nigerian government, the President and the Council which adjourned today’s critical meeting until Tuesday morning to receive further briefings from the Security Chiefs, are set and determined to decisively end the assault on the nation and will do all that it takes,” he added.

Nigeria has been experiencing a series of security threats ranging from terrorism, banditry, militancy, cultism among others in several parts of the country.

The country has been battling terrorism for more than a decade which has killed 36,000 people and displaced hundreds of thousands in the northeast.

The Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) split from the jihadist group Boko Haram in 2016 and has since become a dominant threat in Nigeria, attacking troops and bases while killing and kidnapping passengers at bogus checkpoints.

On March 1, jihadist fighters burnt down a United Nations humanitarian compound in the town of Dikwa after dislodging troops, killing six civilians.

Nigeria’s jihadist violence has spread to neighbouring Chad, Cameroon and Niger, prompting a regional military coalition to fight the insurgents.