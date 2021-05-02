Six Suspected Armed Robbers Arrested In Abuja

Six suspected armed robbers have been arrested in the Federal Capital Territory, the police authorities confirmed on Sunday.

The suspects, according to the Police Public Relations Officer in FCT, ASP Yusuf Mariam, were nabbed in the early hours of Thursday by police detectives from Zuba Division on routine patrol.

They were said to have paraded themselves as commercial drivers before luring their unsuspecting victims (women) into their operational vehicle before carrying out their nefarious act.

Exhibits recovered included one red colour Toyota Corolla with reg No BWA 782 BD, one fabricated beretta pistol, six rounds of live ammunition, one plyer, one chisel, two ATM cards, one camouflage cap and vest.

Others included three different number plates, seven Human hair, 10 mobile phones, a bunch of keys, two pairs of female shoes, four female handbags, N128,120, one invoice booklet, one lighter, six pieces of female clothes and other items.

Similarly, police operatives from Lugbe Division arrested Emmanuel Joseph, Thankgod Abam, Gabriel Joshua and Ekene Nwatu for robbery.

“The suspects confessed to terrorizing Lugbe axis using fraudulent means to dispossess unsuspecting residents of their possessions,” the statement read.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspects are one red colour Toyota Corolla reg no. BDG 648 EZ, six plasma TVs, pieces of jewelry and several household items.

The police spokesman said the suspects will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

She also restated the Command’s ban on the use of unauthorised covered number plates within the FCT, warning violators to desist from it or risk arrest and prosecution.

The FCT Command also asked residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883 and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) Line:09022222352