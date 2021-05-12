Advertisement
CAN Declares Three Days Prayers Against Killings, Banditry, Others
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared three days of prayers against insecurity and other problems in the land.
CAN National General Secretary, Daramola Joseph, announced this in a circular dated May 11, 2021, and addressed to the leadership of the Christian body at various levels.
He explained that the leadership of the association considered the prayers important for God’s mercy and intervention in the continued killings, banditry, terrorism, and other problems facing the country.
Noting that the prayers were scheduled to hold between May 28 and 30, Joseph hinted that all local churches were directed to gather in the evening of each day.
He asked them to pray to God in the attitude of soberness for the bloodshed of many innocent Nigerians.
The CAN listed some of the suggested prayer points to include seeking forgiveness for sins committed by the church or Nigerians, especially their leaders.
Another important point was a prayer for the speedy recovery of Nigeria from all its losses to make it a nation everyone in the world would love to be.
Read the circular by the religious body below:
11th May 2021
To All:
National Leaders,
Bloc Leaders,
Zonal Chairmen,
State Chairmen & their Secretaries.
Dear Sir,
NATIONAL DAYS OF SOBERNESS/MOURNING AND FERVENT PRAYERS FOR GOD’s MERCY BY CHRISTIANS IN NIGERIA FROM FRIDAY, 28TH MAY – SUNDAY, 30TH MAY 2021.
This is to inform you that the CAN President, in view of the continuous killings, banditry, and host of other problems in Nigeria has considered it imperative and absolutely necessary that our country needed prayers for God’s mercy and intervention in our land.
Consequently, all local churches are expected to gather in the evening of each day set aside for the prayers to pray to God in the attitude of mourning or soberness for the bloodshed of many innocent Nigerians most especially Christians.
In the light of these, the following are the suggested prayer points to be followed during the said prayer meetings:
o That we are sad and pained for the blood of many innocent Nigerians that evil people in our midst had shed or for those kidnapped and abused in various ways. That God should forgive our sins wherever we as a church or Nigerians, especially our leaders had sinned against God.
o That the plans of the evil people in our midst to paralyze human, social and economic activities in this nation and throw the nation into chaos would be foiled by the Lord Jesus Christ.
o That any religious madness, or war that would not allow us to worship God in the way we are convinced to worship Him would be nullified by the Lord.
o Pray that the church would prevail over all threats to her existence in Nigeria. That the gate of hell will never prevail against the church in the name of Jesus.
o That our leaders would do justice in leadership and show fairness to all ethnic and religious groups in all their actions so as to douse ethnic and religious tensions we have presently.
o That the law enforcement agents would rise to their responsibilities and provide the necessary security we need in Nigeria.
o That every step the terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, gunmen and other wicked people in our midst take henceforth would be failed. That unseen hands and the army of the Lord would fight them and Nigeria would be at peace.
o Pray and plant righteousness, Godliness, prosperity, peace, and love in our nation.
o Pray for the speedy recovery of our nation from all our losses so that this nation might become very soon a nation that everyone in the world would love to be.
o Pray to break the yoke of the generational curse that might have been placed on Nigeria and her leadership during the slave trade by the victims.
Thank You
Signed
Daramola Bade Joseph
CAN’s National General Secretary
11 May 2021