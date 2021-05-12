CAN Declares Three Days Prayers Against Killings, Banditry, Others

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared three days of prayers against insecurity and other problems in the land.

CAN National General Secretary, Daramola Joseph, announced this in a circular dated May 11, 2021, and addressed to the leadership of the Christian body at various levels.

He explained that the leadership of the association considered the prayers important for God’s mercy and intervention in the continued killings, banditry, terrorism, and other problems facing the country.

Noting that the prayers were scheduled to hold between May 28 and 30, Joseph hinted that all local churches were directed to gather in the evening of each day.

He asked them to pray to God in the attitude of soberness for the bloodshed of many innocent Nigerians.

The CAN listed some of the suggested prayer points to include seeking forgiveness for sins committed by the church or Nigerians, especially their leaders.

Another important point was a prayer for the speedy recovery of Nigeria from all its losses to make it a nation everyone in the world would love to be.

Read the circular by the religious body below: