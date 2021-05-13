Advertisement

Buhari, Aisha, Other Family Members Celebrate Eid At Presidential Villa

Channels Television  
Updated May 13, 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari and his family members during Eid celebration at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

 

President Muhammadu Buhari and members of his family on Thursday joined other Muslim faithful to observe Eid al-Fitr prayers at the presidential villa in Abuja.

The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, and some of their children were also at the prayers.

Other top government officials including Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila; the National Security Adviser, Babagana Munguno were also in attendance.

Aisha Buhari and other women during Eid prayers at the Presidential villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

 

The Service Chiefs were also represented as the leaders pray for the country.

They include the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Zubairu Gambo; Minister Of The Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello; the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba; Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi and close aides.

In his message to Nigerians, President Buhari prayed that the Eid-al-Fitr festival will foster unity and solidarity among all citizens as well as bring peace, brotherhood, and love.

Also, the Chief Imam of the State House mosque, Sheik Abdulwaheed Sulaiman notes that the insecurity challenge in Nigeria is a test from God and is optimistic that unity, peace, and the fear of God will prevail in the country.

 

See more photos from the prayers below…



More on Headlines

Muslims Celebrate Eid al-Fitr Amid COVID-19 Measures

Israel-Palestinian Conflict Escalates As Rockets Fly, Street Violence Flares

We Have Recovered $153m, 80 Houses From Diezani – EFCC Chairman

Again, Gunmen Attack Akwa Ibom Police Stations, Kill Officer

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV