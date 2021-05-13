Buhari, Aisha, Other Family Members Celebrate Eid At Presidential Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari and members of his family on Thursday joined other Muslim faithful to observe Eid al-Fitr prayers at the presidential villa in Abuja.

The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, and some of their children were also at the prayers.

Other top government officials including Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila; the National Security Adviser, Babagana Munguno were also in attendance.

The Service Chiefs were also represented as the leaders pray for the country.

They include the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Zubairu Gambo; Minister Of The Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello; the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba; Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi and close aides.

In his message to Nigerians, President Buhari prayed that the Eid-al-Fitr festival will foster unity and solidarity among all citizens as well as bring peace, brotherhood, and love.

Also, the Chief Imam of the State House mosque, Sheik Abdulwaheed Sulaiman notes that the insecurity challenge in Nigeria is a test from God and is optimistic that unity, peace, and the fear of God will prevail in the country.

