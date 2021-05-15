Buhari Calls Erdogan, Seeks Stronger Ties With Turkey

President Muhammadu Buhari put a call across to his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyep Erdoğan, on Friday.

Spokesman Garba Shehu revealed this in a statement on Saturday.

According to the statement, the duo had fruitful discussions as President Buhari expressed satisfaction with existing bilateral ties between the two countries and called for greater Turkish participation in the economy and the humanitarian efforts in the Northeast.

The President also used the occasion to, on behalf of himself, the Government and the people of Nigeria, extend a sincere message of goodwill and felicitation on the important occasion of Eid-el-Fitr to President Erdoğan and the people of Turkey.

“President Buhari expressed gratitude to Allah for sparing our lives and granting us the ability to perform the important obligations of the month of Ramadan,” the statement added.

“The two leaders expressed their earnest desire for peace and stability to reign in the world, and for an end to all ongoing conflicts as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.”