Attahiru Was Determined To End Boko Haram – Zulum

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum on Saturday paid tributes as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and ten other officers were buried in Abuja.

In his comment, Borno Governor, Professor Zulum said the late chief of staff was evidently committed to the fight against Boko Haram and was determined to significantly contribute to ending the insurgency.

“The commitment of the late chief of army staff to the fight against Boko Haram was very obvious. Within the short time he served, he had been to Borno on multiple occasions, meeting operational commanders and troops at battlefronts.

“In all his interactions, he regularly motivated troops. The people of Borno thank him and all our gallant fallen heroes for their unquantifiable service to Borno and the rest of Nigeria,” Zulum said in a statement issued on Saturday.

Zulum was accompanied by Senator Kashim Shettima; Senator Abubakar Kyari for the funeral prayers at the National Mosque in Abuja.

Other dignitaries at the event include the Senate President, Ibrahim Lawan; Governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni; Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; Minister of Defence; the Sultan of Sokoto; Inspector General of Police, Comptroller General of Immigration, amongst other serving and former public office holders, top military officers, families, friends and associates of the late COAS.

Bodies of the late COAS and five others were brought by military ambulances to the national mosque for the funeral prayers that took place immediately after zuhr prayers.

The late chief of army staff had since his appointment, been to Borno State on several occasions to supervise ongoing military operations against Boko Haram.

He had visited different army formations, mobilize and motivated troops in front lines in peace-building efforts.