Police Station Burnt Amid Protest In Niger

A police station has been burnt amid a protest by residents of Gauraka in Tafa Local Government Area of Niger State.

This followed an attack by gunmen on Angwan-Wazobia community on Monday where six locals were abducted by the assailants.

Wasiu Abiodun, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, confirmed the attack on the community and the station in a statement.

Channels Television had reported the demonstration by residents of Gauraka who blocked the Abuja – Kaduna highway to protest the incessant cases of kidnapping in the community.

During the protests, the protesters burned tyres as they called for improved security in the area, as well as an end to incessant attacks on their community.

They lamented that no fewer than 15 locals have been abducted between Saturday and Sunday, and three others have lost their lives.

On his part, Abiodun noted that the command had deployed operatives in the area, but he blamed the protesters for the attack on the police outpost.

“Niger State Police Command wishes to confirm that today being 24th May 2021 at about 0300hrs, unknown gunmen attacked the residents of Angwan-Wazobia in Gauraka area of Tafa LGA where about six persons were abducted.

“Teams of policemen were mobilised to the scene and efforts to rescue the victims are being intensified,” he said.

The command’s spokesman alleged, “However, at about 0635hrs of the same date, some miscreants blocked both sides of Abuja – Kaduna expressway, protesting the recent cases of kidnapping in the community.

“The miscreants later extended the protest to Gauraka Police outpost, vandalised and set it ablaze.”

According to him, efforts are ongoing to disperse the protesters from the highway to ease the flow of traffic on the road.

Abiodun noted that the command has dispatched reinforcement from Minna, the state capital to the Area Police Command in Suleja, as well as a joint task force from the Minna – Suleja highway to restore normalcy on the Abuja – Kaduna expressway.

He called on parents, guardians, and community leaders in the area to caution their children/wards against engaging in acts of public disturbance.

The command’s spokesman gave an assurance that the police would continue the onslaught against criminal elements in the state.