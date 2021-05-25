Constitutional Amendment Must Reflect Edo People’s Interest – Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki on Tuesday called for an amendment of the 1999 Constitution that will reflect the interest of the Edo people.

He stated this during the Edo State Summit on the Senate and House of Representatives Joint Committees on the 1999 Constitution Review, held at the Government House in Benin City.

Others present at the summit are Secretary to State Government, Osarodion Ogie, Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa, Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Marcus Onobun; community, religious and traditional leaders and heads of civil society groups, among others.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Rt. Hon. Comr. Philip Shaibu noted that the Constitution review was an opportunity for the people to own the process of making a true Nigerian Constitution, rather than delegating it to a section of the people.

He said, “Edo’s position in the constitutional amendment is that it must represent Edo people; the Government represents the people and our contribution is needed.

“I am appealing to the National Assembly to separate the clauses of all the deeds to be canvassed for if truly the amended constitution will be a product of Nigeria. This will enable us to have a choice when it’s brought back for adoption at the State House of Assembly so that our representatives will choose in line with our presentation today.”

The governor noted that “From today’s presentation, some are clamouring for a one-term of six years for a President and Governors, while others say a term of four years for Chairmen of Local Government Councils.

“Others say the bicameral legislature should be replaced by the unicameral legislature. The National Assembly should look at the issues as it comes and not join all these issues together. If the Constitution is to be amended, it should be done within the next three months.”