Gunmen Kill Four Police Officers, Burn Down Station In Enugu

Gunmen on Tuesday attacked Iwollo Oghe Police Station in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State, killing four officers.

The officers died of gunshot wounds sustained in a gun duel while trying to repel the attack.

“The hoodlums, who came to the Station in their numbers, opened fire on Police Operatives on duty but were vehemently resisted, and in the ensuing gun duel, several of the assailants escaped with bullet injuries,” the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ndatsu said in a statement.

READ ALSO: Fire Guts INEC Office In Enugu

“Unfortunately, four (4) of the Operatives, who sustained severe gunshot injuries, were later confirmed dead in the hospital, while parts of the Station was set ablaze by the assailants.”

After the attack, the Police boss and senior members of the command visited the police station for an on-the-spot assessment.

He also extended his condolence to the families and close friends of the policemen, who paid the ultimate price in the line of duty.

An investigation has been launched into the attack to fish out the assailants and their cohorts.

There has been a spate of attacks on security facilities and officials in the South-east and South-south which has compounded the security challenges in the two regions.

Offices of the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC) were not spared in the incessant attacks.

The INEC Office in Obollo-Afor was recently razed by hoodlums with important materials and documents destroyed.

Earlier in April, two officers were killed in an attack on a police station in Adani, Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, raising concerns over incessant assaults on security formations in the largely peaceful South-East region.

To curtail these attacks, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba last week launched a special operation designed to restore peace to the South-East.

The Police boss vowed to return the South-East “to its historical pride of place where its people are known to be peaceful, tolerant, innovative, industrious and entrepreneurial.”