Massimiliano Allegri To Make Juventus Return As Pirlo Faces Sack – Reports

Former Juventus and Milan manager, Massimiliano Allegri, is set to make a surprising return to the Old Lady, according to reports from Italy.

He is set to take over from Andrea Pirlo who faces a sack.

Allegri was in charge of the Juventus side that won the Serie A title from 2014-2019, making him one of the most decorated managers in Italy.

However, the Italian’s continued interest in the Real Madrid job has left him frustrated after getting no favourable reply, despite Zidane resigning on Wednesday.

Reports from Sky Sport Italia have suggested that the Champions League runner-up coach’s deal with the Turin giants is ‘imminent.

The sporting newspaper has also suggested a verbal agreement being concluded with a formal unveiling ‘expected to be announced in the next 24 hours.

With Antonio Conte leaving his role as Inter boss yesterday, the Milan outfit are also in the race to see Allegri sign a deal with them and continue the Nerazzurri resurgence.

Pirlo took over from Maurizio Sarri last season to keep the Juventus dominance in Italy but has faced a torrid time after narrowly qualifying for the Champions League spot on the final day of the season.

Despite a Coppa Italia win, Italian media have speculated the former world cup winner of 2006 axing is sealed after club owners and faithful have grown dissatisfied with the mediocre performances that saw them lose the title to Conte’s men.

La Gazzetta dello Sport has claimed the 53-year-old Allegri has been offered a three-year deal, with a supposed salary of between £7m-£7.7m a year.

Allegri had guided AC Milan to a Serie A title in 2010 and a Supercoppa Italiana in 2011 that saw him spend three-and-a-half years at the Rossoneri

He has also managed Cagliari, Sassuolo, Grosseto, Real SPAL and Aglianese.