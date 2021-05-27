Police, DSS Rescue 11 Abducted Bwari Residents, Nab Kidnapper

Eleven abducted persons have been rescued from captivity following a joint security operation led by the Police Command of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The victims who were recently abducted along Bwari Axis and held hostage at an unknown location by gunmen were rescued on Wednesday.

The FCT’s joint security operation involving the police tactical squad, operatives of the Department of State Security Service (DSS) are said to have raided the criminals’ hideout, following actionable intelligence.

Authorities say members of local vigilantes and hunters also provided useful information and support in the operation.

One of the kidnappers was arrested by the police squad and efforts to apprehend others are ongoing.