10 Killed In Fresh Kaduna Attacks

At least ten people have been killed by bandits during an attack and counter-attacks at two villages in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The gunmen according to the Kaduna State Commissioner for internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan invaded Naiko village in Giwa local government and engaged the community volunteers in a gun duel, which led to the death of three residents of the community.

Aruwan explained that in a reaction to the killings, youths of Na’ikko village attacked a nearby Fulani settlement, Rugan Abdulmuminu and killed two persons whom they alleged to be involved in the initial attack.

In another incident, armed bandits invaded Dakyauro village of Sabon Birni in Igabi LGA and killed four persons after rustling about 25 cows.

Two persons were equally injured in the attack.

Similarly, a community leader, Dauda Adamu has been killed by bandits at Ungwan Ayaba in Chikun local government area.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has expressed sadness over the attacks that led to the death of some people.

The governor while condoling with the families of all who lost their lives in the attacks, also wished those injured a speedy recovery.

El-Rufai noted with deep concern the incidents in Na’ikko village in Giwa LGA, appealing to the residents to embrace recourse to the law and avoid killings and reprisal actions that would prove utterly detrimental to peace in the area.

He assured farmers in Giwa, Igabi, Birnin Gwari, Kajuru and Chikun local government areas of the state government’s awareness of their plight, stating that his administration is taking active steps towards ensuring that they will continue to pursue their livelihoods in safety.

On the security challenges in Kaduna, the state government asked private schools operating in high-risk areas to adhere to the security advisories issued to them. This followed reports that some schools have continued to operate outside of the guidelines presented to them by the security agencies for the safety of their students and staff.