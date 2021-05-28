Police Arrest Four More Suspects Involved In Attack On Owerri Command HQ

The police have arrested four more suspects involved in an attack on the Owerri Command Headquarters and the Correction Centre in Imo State.

In a statement on Friday, spokesman of the command, SP Bala Elkana disclosed that the suspects include Ojukwu Ukonu ‘m’ 47 years old; Smith Amadokwa ‘m’ 45 years old; Ikechukwu Okomah ‘m’ 50 years old; and Ugbor Casmir Nnaemeka ‘m’ 49 years old, all citizens of Imo State.

He said they were arrested on May 27, 2021, at about 4:30pm in a coded operation.

According to him, the strategy is focused on taking the battle to the den of the hoodlums, making it difficult for them to access the public space which is in line with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba.

READ ALSO: Two Suspects Linked To Attacks On Prison, Police HQ In Imo Killed

He added that the Commissioner of Police Imo State, CP Abutu Yaro has directed that the suspects be charged to court as soon as the investigation is completed.

Read Full Statement Below: