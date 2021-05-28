Advertisement
Police Arrest Four More Suspects Involved In Attack On Owerri Command HQ
The police have arrested four more suspects involved in an attack on the Owerri Command Headquarters and the Correction Centre in Imo State.
In a statement on Friday, spokesman of the command, SP Bala Elkana disclosed that the suspects include Ojukwu Ukonu ‘m’ 47 years old; Smith Amadokwa ‘m’ 45 years old; Ikechukwu Okomah ‘m’ 50 years old; and Ugbor Casmir Nnaemeka ‘m’ 49 years old, all citizens of Imo State.
He said they were arrested on May 27, 2021, at about 4:30pm in a coded operation.
According to him, the strategy is focused on taking the battle to the den of the hoodlums, making it difficult for them to access the public space which is in line with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba.
READ ALSO: Two Suspects Linked To Attacks On Prison, Police HQ In Imo Killed
He added that the Commissioner of Police Imo State, CP Abutu Yaro has directed that the suspects be charged to court as soon as the investigation is completed.
Read Full Statement Below:
IMO STATE POLICE COMMAND
28th MAY, 2021
PRESS RELEASE
IMO STATE POLICE COMMAND ARRESTED FOUR ADDITIONAL HOODLUMS WHO PARTICIPATED IN THE ATTACK OF THE COMMAND HEADQUARTERS AND CORRECTIONAL CENTRE OWERRI IN APRIL, 2021.
RECOVERED TWO FIREARMS WITH CARTRIDGES
In continuation with the operations launched against criminal elements, especially hoodlums who attacked the State Police Command Headquarters, Correctional Centre Owerri, the Governor’s hometown, and other locations in Imo State, operatives of lmo State Police Command arrested four additional suspects alleged to have participated in the April 2021 attack.
The suspects are; Ojukwu Ukonu ‘m’ 47 years old; Smith Amadokwa ‘m’ 45 years old; Ikechukwu Okomah ‘m’ 50 years old; and Ugbor Casmir Nnaemeka ‘m’ 49 years old, all citizens of Imo State.
The arrest was effected on 27th May 2021 at about 1630hours in a coded operation. The strategy is focused on taking the battle to the den of the hoodlums, making it difficult for them to access the public space. This is in line with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc.
One automatic pump action gun, one single barrel gun, and seventeen live cartridges were recovered from the suspects. The investigation is ongoing.
The Commissioner of Police Imo State, CP Abutu Yaro, fdc has directed that the suspects be charged to court as soon as the investigation is completed.
SP Bala Elkana, ANIPR,
Police Public Relations Officer,
For Commissioner of Police,
Imo State.