Gunmen Raze Down Police Facility In Abia

Channels Television  
Updated May 29, 2021
A file photo of a police officer displaying the crest of the Nigeria Police Force. PHOTO: Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV

 

A facility occupied by the Abia State Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Umuagu, Umuahia, has been razed down by unknown gunmen.

Some suspects detained in the facility were also released.

A policeman who craved anonymity confirmed the development to Channels Television.

The extent of damages could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report, but reports have it that a Keke Napep driver was killed in the mayhem.

This is the latest in a series of attacks targeted at government facilities in Abia state and in the south-east region generally.

The region is home to a secession movement championed by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), which has been proscribed by a Nigerian court.

IPOB, which is seeking to create a Biafra nation, has ordered a sit-at-home directive on Sunday in respect of south-easterners which died in Nigeria’s deadly civil war.



