Gulak’s Murder, Shocking And Gruesome – Gov Fintiri

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has described as shocking the gruesome murder of a former Speaker of the Adamawa State Assembly and Special Adviser on Political Affairs to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Governor Fintiri said the death of Ahmed Gulak is painful and is a reflection of the wickedness of the wicked.

Fintiri while comforting the Nation, the All Progressives Congress, and his immediate family, described the late Gulak as a witty, determined, and practical Politician whose rise in life was as a result of sheer hard work.

“It is unfortunate that death has taken from us The Rt. Hon Ahmed Gulak in such a gruesome manner. He was a lively Politician who loved and worked with everyone, and always held the interests of the country at heart”.

Recalling his interactions with the late Gulak, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri said “He was a brother and a mentor, and a fighter for human rights as a lawyer. Madagali community has lost a true son”.

The Governor noted that “Our Country has lost an astute fighter for human rights. We all remember how passionate he fought for the plight of those displaced by insurgency and the downtrodden”.

He described the late Ahmed Gulak as a “Towering symbol of family values and the unity of the Marghi People as well as the entire State”.

The Rt. Hon Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri wished the family of the departed Politician God’s grace and comfort as they come to terms with his demise.

“Death has robbed Adamawa of a prominent leader whose contribution to the integration and progress of the State shall be sorely missed. Certainly, we mourn a great man who cherished and worked for the peaceful Co-existence of Adamawa People”.

While condoling the family for this great loss, Governor Fintiri prayed Allah to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss and for Allah to grant the deceased Aljanna Firdaus and forgive his imperfections.

“The Government and People of Adamawa stand in solidarity with the family, Marghi Community and all those who mourn him around the Country”.