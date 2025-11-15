PDP: ‘I Stand For Peace,’ Gov Fintiri Distances Self From Expulsion Of Wike

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has dissociated himself from the decision of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to expel the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, from the party.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, on Saturday.

Fintiri, who is also the Chairman of the PDP 2025 Elective National Convention, noted that the decision was not in the best interest of the party.

He said he would not be party to any attempt that could further plunge the PDP into unending crisis.

“As a faithful party member, my position is clear: I stand for the peace and stability of the PDP, and I will not support anything that could lead to its disintegration.

“I believe that peace and reconciliation are the only ways forward for our great party,” the governor was quoted as saying.

Fintiri urged all stakeholders to work towards healing the divisions within the party and to strive for unity and cohesion.

He stated that as a party man, he remained committed to supporting efforts that promote peace, stability, and progress within the PDP.

The governor reiterated that his position was guided by the desire for peace and reconciliation and will continue to work towards achieving this goal.

‘Anti-Party Activities’

Wike and a former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, were expelled from the PDP on Saturday for anti-party activities.

The party also expelled the National Secretary of the party, Samuel Anyanwu, and eight others.

The decision was taken at the national convention of the party in Ibadan, Oyo State.

A chieftain of the PDP, Bode George, moved the motion for the expulsion of 11 key members, citing what he described as activities inconsistent with the party’s collective interest as reasons for the move.

The chairman of the PDP in Bauchi State quickly seconded the motion.

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Muhammed, put the vote forward for members to adopt and ratify the expulsion of those involved, and it was unanimously accepted.

Also present at the convention are Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Governor Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Governor Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Governor Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Governor Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), and the PDP National Chairman, Umar Damagum.

Others are the Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro; a former governor of Osun, Olagunsoye Oyinlola; his Gombe counterpart, Senator Ibrahim Dankwambo; the Board of Trustees chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara; and a chieftain of the party, among others.