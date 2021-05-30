Security Threats: Reps Suspend Constitution Review Hearing In Imo, Abia

The House of Representatives has suspended its constitution review hearing scheduled to hold in Imo and Abia States.

This suspension was contained in a communique by the Deputy Speaker of the House, Idris Wase.

Rep Wase who serves also as the Chairman, House Special Committee on Constitution Review noted in his statement on Sunday that “The House of Representatives Special Committee on Constitution Review Zonal Public Hearing scheduled to take place in Owerri Central (Imo and Abia States) on Tuesday, 1st and Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, has been suspended until further notice.”

This suspension of the constitution review hearing in the two South-Eastern states comes on the heels of the gruesome murder of a former presidential aide, Ahmed Gulak, in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Gulak who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was brutally murdered while he was on his way to catch a flight at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri.