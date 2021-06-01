Advertisement

Grand Slams Pledge To ‘Create Meaningful Improvements’ After Osaka Row

Channels Television  
Updated June 1, 2021
(FILES) In this file photograph taken on February 20, 2021, Japan’s Naomi Osaka reacts after a point against Jennifer Brady of the US during their women’s singles final match on day thirteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. Paul CROCK / AFP

 

The four Grand Slams on Tuesday pledged to “create meaningful improvements” to their tournaments in an effort to avoid a repeat of the Naomi Osaka crisis which hit the French Open.

Japan’s world number two Osaka withdrew from Roland Garros after she was fined and threatened with expulsion for refusing to carry out press conferences which she claims are detrimental to her mental health.

“We intend to work alongside the players, the tours, the media and the broader tennis community to create meaningful improvements,” a statement by the French, US and Australian Opens and Wimbledon said.

When Osaka was fined $15,000 on Sunday for not appearing at a news conference following her first round win, Grand Slam chiefs warned her of future consequences.

“Repeat violations attract tougher sanctions including default from the tournament and the trigger of a major offence investigation that could lead to more substantial fines and future Grand Slam suspensions,” they said.

On Tuesday, the four Slams said they “empathise with the unique pressures players face”.

However, they added: “Change should come through the lens of maintaining a fair playing field, regardless of ranking or status.”

 

AFP



More on Sports

Aruna’s Tokyo Olympics Qualification Confirmed By ITTF

Real Madrid Announce Ancelotti As New Coach

Ex-German Goalkeeper Kahn Replaces Rummenigge As Bayern Munich Chairman

Sympathy For Osaka In Japan Over French Open Withdrawal

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV