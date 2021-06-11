Advertisement

Nigeria To Soon Begin Assembly Of Helicopters – Tech Agency

Channels Television  
Updated June 11, 2021
A file photo of a Nigerian Airforce Helicopter.
PHOTO USED TO ILLUSTRATE STORY: A file photo of a Nigerian Airforce Helicopter.

 

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) on Friday said the country is set to commence the local assembly of helicopters.

NASENI Chairman, Prof. Mohammed Haruna revealed this after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja.

According to him, a lot of progress has been recorded as all components required have arrived from Belgium and training has commenced in full for pilot, engineers and technicians.

The agency also presented an irrigation mechanism that could fast track agriculture production in the country to the President.

Professor Haruna said the innovation, which is solar powered, is a mobile equipment which would guarantee three farming seasons every year.

NASENI is a federal government agency established in 1992.

The agency has a vision to “create an enabling knowledge-driven environment for local mass-production of standard parts, goods and services required for the Nation’s Technology Advancement.”



More on Local

PHOTOS: UFC Champion Kamaru Usman Visits Diaspora Office In Abuja

President Buhari To Address Nigerians On June 12

Kaduna School Abduction: Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic Shut Indefinitely After Bandits Attack

You Will Forfeit Your Salaries Until Your Strike Is Called Off, Wike Tells PASAN

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV