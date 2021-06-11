Nigeria To Soon Begin Assembly Of Helicopters – Tech Agency

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) on Friday said the country is set to commence the local assembly of helicopters.

NASENI Chairman, Prof. Mohammed Haruna revealed this after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja.

According to him, a lot of progress has been recorded as all components required have arrived from Belgium and training has commenced in full for pilot, engineers and technicians.

The agency also presented an irrigation mechanism that could fast track agriculture production in the country to the President.

Professor Haruna said the innovation, which is solar powered, is a mobile equipment which would guarantee three farming seasons every year.

NASENI is a federal government agency established in 1992.

The agency has a vision to “create an enabling knowledge-driven environment for local mass-production of standard parts, goods and services required for the Nation’s Technology Advancement.”