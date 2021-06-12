Advertisement

Downtown Shooting in Austin, Texas Injures 14

Channels Television  
Updated June 12, 2021
An ATF K9 unit surveys the area near the scene of a shooting on June 12, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Sergio Flores/Getty Images/AFP
An ATF K9 unit surveys the area near the scene of a shooting on June 12, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Sergio Flores/Getty Images/AFP

 

Gunfire erupted in a busy entertainment district in the Texas city of Austin early Saturday, injuring 14 people, according to authorities who were still searching for a suspect.

Police said they responded to multiple shots fired just before 1:30 am in bustling downtown Austin, where a large crowd began to disperse.

“Our officers responded very quickly,” Austin’s interim police chief Joseph Chacon told a news conference.

“They were able to immediately begin life saving measures for many of these patients,” he added.

Police said they had received a description of a suspect, a Black male, but that it was still unclear whether one or multiple suspects were involved.

They added that the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident, although an investigation was ongoing.

“I don’t have any information right now that the victims were intentionally targeted,” a police spokesman said.

 

AFP



More on World News

G7 Leaders Take On China, Covid And Climate

Saudi To Allow 60,000 Vaccinated Residents To Perform Hajj

French Army Kills Suspect Linked To Murder Of Two Journalists

Palestinian Teen Killed In Clashes With Israel Army – Medics

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV