Downtown Shooting in Austin, Texas Injures 14

Gunfire erupted in a busy entertainment district in the Texas city of Austin early Saturday, injuring 14 people, according to authorities who were still searching for a suspect.

Police said they responded to multiple shots fired just before 1:30 am in bustling downtown Austin, where a large crowd began to disperse.

“Our officers responded very quickly,” Austin’s interim police chief Joseph Chacon told a news conference.

“They were able to immediately begin life saving measures for many of these patients,” he added.

Police said they had received a description of a suspect, a Black male, but that it was still unclear whether one or multiple suspects were involved.

They added that the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident, although an investigation was ongoing.

“I don’t have any information right now that the victims were intentionally targeted,” a police spokesman said.

