Edo Govt Suspends Bendel Insurance’ League Participation After Attack

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, says the Bendel Insurance Football Club may not be participating in the Nigerian National League again until the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) takes appropriate action over the attack on the team in Ogun State.

Bendel Insurance players and match officials were attacked by fans after the full-time whistle in the NNL match on June 6, which ended goalless in Ikenne-Remo, Ogun State.

While condemning the incident, Governor Obaseki said the matter will be taken to court to seek legal redress, and the Nigerian football authorities will have to bear the costs of treatment.

He said this on Saturday after visiting the wounded members of the team currently receiving treatment at the Central Hospital in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Obaseki noted he was appalled by the delayed reaction from the NFF in meting out punishment to the perpetrators of what he described as a dastardly act on Bendel Insurance Players.

“This is very barbaric and not in the spirit of sportsmanship. You can’t injure your colleagues like this in a tournament the way Bendel Insurance players were wounded because they went to play a league match with Remo football club in Ogun State.

“I am really shocked and very disappointed that more than a week since the incident happened, the managers of the league, have not come out to punish those that perpetrated this dastardly act with the appropriate sanction on the horrific behaviour from the other side,” the governor said.