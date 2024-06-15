NPFL: Bendel Insurance Aim To Derail Rangers’ Quest For Glory

The 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier Football League is coming to an interesting climax, as there are no clear title favourites with just two games remaining.

Rangers are leading the log with two and four points advantage over Remo Stars and Enyimba respectively.

At the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, nicknamed the Cathedral, in the coal city of Enugu on Sunday, Rangers will have the opportunity to place one hand on the trophy against the team from Benin City, Bendel Insurance.

It is a must-win game for the seven-time Nigerian champions as they bid to win the crown for the first time since 2016.

Rangers have managed to get three points from a possible six in their last two games which were enmeshed in controversies.

The last home game against fellow title contenders Enyimba ended in chaos with the Aba team abandoning the game after the home team was awarded a penalty in the last minute of the game.

Enyimba’s action forced the NPFL to award three goals and three points to Rangers. The defending champions were also fined N10 million for their players and fans’ actions. Rangers also received a N5 million sanction for poor crowd management.

There was another controversy in the midweek encounter between Rangers and Shooting Stars in Ibadan which the Enugu team lost 1-0.

The referee failed to award what seemed like a penalty to Rangers. His action earned him an indefinite ban from the NFF referees committee.

Rangers would have to work very hard on Sunday as Bendel Insurance might prove a hard nut to crack for the Flying Antelopes. The Benin Arsenal grabbed four points from a possible six in their last two games with a 0-0 away draw with Abia Warriors and a 2-1 win over Rivers United.

Anything short of victory for Rangers at the Cathedral on Sunday might give Remo Stars who face Sunshine Stars away in Akure upper hand in the title race. The encounter in Enugu promises to be another cracking game considering what is at stake.

Rangers Vs Bendel Insurance Match Details

Venue: Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Enugu (Cathedral)

Date: 16/06/2024

Day: Sunday

Time: 4 PM (Nigerian Time)