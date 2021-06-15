EFCC Boss Says He Gets Death Threats

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa on Tuesday said some persons have threatened to kill him since he assumed office.

The anti-corruption agency boss stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily.

When he was asked to respond to President Muhammadu Buhari’s frequent “Corruption is fighting back” expression, Bawa said he was in New York, USA, last week when someone called and made the death threat.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Last week I was in New York when a senior citizen received a phone call from somebody that is not even under investigation.

“The person said on phone, ‘I am going to kill the EFCC Chairman. I am going to kill him.’

“That is to tell you how bad it is. It is actually real. Corruption can fight back,” he said.

When he was asked further by the presenter if he gets death threats, the EFCC boss said, “Yes! Yes!”

Corruption And Real Estate

Bawa during the interview revealed that grand corrupt activities are done through real estate.

The anti-graft agency boss said 90% of resources are being laundered through real estate.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He explained that there are so many issues involved, but that they were working with the National Assembly to stop what he called “the gatekeepers” as there would be a reduction in looting if there is no one to launder the money.

“One of the problems we have in this country now is the real estate. 90 to 100 per cent of the resources are being laundered through real estate. Although they are being regulated, that is not enough in terms of how they make their returns to the special control unit against money laundering.

“A lot of issues that we can talk all day about but I think this particular area if we get it right, you will see that it will not be fashionable for us to have these grand scale corruption.”