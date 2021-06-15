We Will Tame The Monster Of Corruption In Nigeria – EFCC Boss

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa says he is optimistic that the anti-graft agency will tame the monster of corruption in the country.

Bawa said this on Tuesday during an interview on Channels Television breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily, when he was asked if the scope of corruption overwhelms him.

“Yes because if you look at it, almost everywhere there are elements of it (corruption). No, because I am very optimistic we will succeed in taming the monster of corruption in this country.

“I am very optimistic and with the efforts of the government. One of the cardinal principles of the President’s administration is to fight corruption and we in the EFCC and other law enforcement agencies saddled with this responsibility… we are doing our best and trying to curtail it.”

The EFCC boss speaking further on steps that will be taken in taming corruption in the country said the agency is engaging with religious leaders.

“Nigeria is a very religious country and that is why one of the issues that we do in public enlightenment is to engage with leaders of religious bodies. We are soon going to launch our interface with the Christian and Islamic communities to engage them on the ills of corruption.

“We have already designed the manual for that.”

Forty-year-old Bawa was appointed EFCC Boss by President Muhammadu Buhari on February 16.

The President also asked the Senate to confirm him describing him in a statement as a trained EFCC investigator with vast experience in the investigation and prosecution of Advance Fee Fraud cases, official corruption, bank fraud, money laundering, and other economic crimes.

Upon resumption of office on March 9, he called for a renewed commitment to the anti-graft campaign by all staff through dedicated service, devoid of sloppiness and other forms of indiscipline.

During his screening by the Senate, Bawa vowed that the constitution will guide his actions as the EFCC Chairman.