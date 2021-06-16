Advertisement

President Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting

Channels Television  
Updated June 16, 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari presides over the virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council on June 16, 2021.

 

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council at the First Lady’s Conference Room at the State House, Abuja.

Among those physically attending the meeting are Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Others include the Ministers of Justice, Abubakar Malami, as well as those of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu and the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and other ministers are also participating in the weekly cabinet meeting from their various offices in Abuja.



More on Local

Rainy Season: NCAA Cautions Pilots Over Hazardous Weather

Election Violence: FG Approves Automatic Employment For Families Of 10 Slain Corps Members

Nasarawa Workers’ Strike: Governor Sule Invokes ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule

Vaccine Used In Nigeria Can Protect Against Indian COVID-19 Variant – NPHCDA

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV