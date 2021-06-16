President Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council at the First Lady’s Conference Room at the State House, Abuja.

Among those physically attending the meeting are Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Others include the Ministers of Justice, Abubakar Malami, as well as those of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu and the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and other ministers are also participating in the weekly cabinet meeting from their various offices in Abuja.