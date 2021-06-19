Edo Govt Begins Digital Registration Of Workers

The Edo State government has commenced the digital registration of all workers across the 18 local government areas of the state.

Governor Godwin Obaseki confirmed this on Saturday when he received members of Edo State Civil Service Commission led by the chairman, Mrs Ekiuwa Inneh, at the Government House in Benin City, the state capital.

“We have sent Information Communications Technology (ICT) experts to scan all your documents into a digital format.

“We have started the process of digitally registering every staff member in public and civil service in Edo,” he told his visitors.

The governor added, “With this, every civil servant will have a unique e-identity stored digitally for ease of identification. Beyond accountability to the people, we want to now account for productivity in their various workplaces.”

According to him, he won the governorship election held in September 2020 because of the hope that the government would deliver services to the people.

Governor Obaseki, therefore, stressed that the priority of his administration was to deliver good services to the people.

“I don’t see any politician going back to campaign to the people of Esan in Edo without evidence to show that you have made provision for water to the people; we have no place anymore, the civil service just has to deliver good services to the public,” he said.

In her remarks, Mrs Inneh promised the governor that the civil service commission would contribute its quota in transforming the state’s public and civil service.

“I want to assure you that we will key into your transformation agenda for the civil service; you have recognised the fact that the civil service has to be empowered,” she said.