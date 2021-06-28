Advertisement

Fire Engulfs Specialist Hospital Store In Adamawa

Updated June 28, 2021
Adamawa is a state in Nigeria's north-east region.
A map of Adamawa, a state in Nigeria’s north-east region.

 

A fire outbreak has razed down a store that contains hospital beds, mattresses and other items at a Specialist Hospital in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

The incident started in the early hours of Monday as some eyewitnesses said they noticed a bellow of smoke from the direction of the hospital.

They quickly rushed to the area only to discover that the building was already ablaze.

Although firefighters were quickly contacted, all efforts to save the building were unsuccessful as nothing could be salvaged from the building.



