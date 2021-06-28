INEC Commences Online Registration For Voters

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the online continuous voter registration exercise where intending voters can register before they complete the process at a designated centre.

On the INEC portal new voters, as of Monday, can pre-register while those who have registered in the past can access the platform to review their voter registration status.

Some of the features on the portal includes the ability to update personal information or transfer voter registration to another polling unit.

Registered voters can also request for replacement of damaged or defaced Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVC) on the portal.

Meanwhile, new voters are only required to fill the forms on the portal with their biodata and required documents, after which they are expected to visit an INEC state or local government office.

At the INEC offices, which they can visit from July 19, they will be requested to provide fingerprints to complete the registration.